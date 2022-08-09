3 men who murdered 56-year-old over property dispute held

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who allegedly murdered a 56-year-old man over a property dispute in Kancheepuram on Monday. The deceased Sivagnanam of Rajakulam village in Kancheepuram owns a provision store on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Police said Saravanan (32) of the same village owns a fast food shop near Sivagnanam's shop.

Both of them were facing problems in land jurisdiction for the past few years and used to quarrel often. On Monday night, Sivagnanam was on his way home from the shop on his two-wheeler. Police said Saravanan who had already planned to kill Sivagnanam intercepted the bike along with his friends Manikandan (23) and Abel (24) and started to attack him with knives and fled from the spot after confirming that Sivagnanam is dead.

The Kancheepuram Taluk police team who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram Government hospital based on the complaint given by Sivagnanam's wife Shanthi the police registered a case and arrested Saravanan, Manikandan and Abel and they were remanded in judicial custody.