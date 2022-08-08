Stalin inaugurates police quarters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated 1,036 newly constructed police quarters at a cost of Rs 186.51 crore at Thousand Lights in Chennai and handed over the keys to the flats of the beneficiaries.
Under the 'Ungal Sondha Illam' scheme, the Chief Minister inaugurated 253 houses at a cost of Rs 55.19 crore. He also inaugurated 596 newly constructed police quarters at Pudupettai in Chennai at a cost of Rs 100 crore.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android