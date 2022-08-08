Job racket: Probe against ex-chairman of Tambaram municipality begins

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) slapped a case against former Tambaram municipal chairman E Mani and his son Dinesh in connection with collection of Rs 79 lakh from various people through his friend promising them job as assistant PROs in various State government department during the year 2017. DVAC case is based on a complaint from his friend Razak, a resident of Chithoor, AP, who had collected the money from job aspirants.

DVAC has taken over the case from Chennai CCB based on Madras High Court order. CCB had registered the case based on a compliant from Razak (65), a retired army man who is running a training centre in Chithoor. Razak claims that he and Mani were friends since 2005.

“In the month of March 2017, Mani had contacted me over phone and informed that 10 APRO posts in Tamil Nadu government are vacant and he has got good influence in the government higher officials. He said he had arranged one post for his daughter and asked me to find suitable candidates, for the remaining 9 posts, who could spend Rs 20 lakhs each. He also promised me that he would give reasonable commission to me for arranging the candidates, ” said Razak.

Believing Mani’s words, Razak spread the word around and he collected around Rs 79 lakh from various candidates and handed over the money to Mani assuring him that the rest will be handed over once the appointment orders are issued.

After Mani gave him fake orders, Razak became aware of the dirty trick played on him and approached the police to get back the money as the former Tambaram municipal chairman refused to return the amount.