History sheeter murdered by friends after drunken brawl

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, a history sheeter was hacked to death by his friends after a drunken brawl near Red Hills, in the city outskirts on Monday. Police sources said that the deceased was woken up from his home during the early hours of the day and the group went for a drinking session when the incident happened.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh, a resident PT Moorthy nagar in Nallur panchayat in Tiruvallur district. Police said that he has several pending criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder cases.

On Monday morning, around 2 am, he was woken up from his home by his friends, Arvind, Vinoth, Vijay, Veeraraghavan, Venkatesan.

The group went for a drinking session near Sholavaram, police investigation revealed. While drinking, an argument broke out among the friends. In the melee, one of them took a weapon he was carrying and attacked Ramesh, leaving him in a pool of blood, according to preliminary investigations.

Locals who found Ramesh lying unconscious moved him to the health centre nearby where he was declared brought dead. Sholavaram police have registered a case of murder and have detained three of his friends. Further investigations are on.