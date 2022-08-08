For this podcaster, jukebox heroes are just a phone call away

You also spoke to Manu Katche, how did that go?

Manu plays for Sting, and Peter Gabriel and was approached by The Rolling Stones. He talks about how Mick Jagger met him at a hotel and told him that he wanted him to play for The Rolling Stones. But, since at the point he had too much on his plate, he had to decline. He rejected the offer as his genre of music was different from what The Rolling Stones played. The conversation felt so personal and surreal.

What was the most challenging part about putting this show together?

When I started out I faced a lot of rejection because I was not big on social media. It took me a lot of time to get through and finally talk to the artists. To make the interview more interesting and intrinsic, I had to do a lot of research in a short span of time to frame my questions better. The journey has been strenuous, but it was worth it. This show wouldn’t be possible without all the help I received from the investors, producers, well-wishers and everyone who helped me during this process.

What are you looking forward to?

I hope by listening to the stories of these great artists, people take the initiative to explore music and recognise musicians for their work and beyond it. Stalwarts of Music with Aditya Veera is set to launch on all audio streaming plaat the end of the month. It is currently available on YouTube.

