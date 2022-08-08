Alandur signage accident: TN govt announces solatium

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday condoled the death of a man who succumbed to injuries after a sign board fell on road near Alandur Metro and announced relief assistance to his family.

State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar personally visited the family and provided Rs 1 lakh from the Transport Corporation Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund, making a total of Rs 3 lakh.

The victim, Shanmugha Sundaram (30), was grievously injured in the accident where the Municipal Transport Corporation bus collided with the advertisement board near Alandur Metro around 3pm on Sunday.

He was immediately admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.