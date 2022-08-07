Untreated sewage let into Pallavaram lakes

CHENNAI: Activists in Pallavaram are fuming as the Tambaram Corporation is continuously letting untreated sewage water into the lakes around the locality, despite repeated orders from the National Green Tribunal.

David Manohar, an activist in Pallavaram, said that the civic workers have diverted untreated sewage into a canal connecting Pallavaram lake, Keelkattalai lake and Narayanapuram lake.

"The workers damaged a sewage pipe using earthmovers to let sewage into the canal, near 200 Feet Radial Road near Kovilambakkam. Due to this, untreated sewage enters Narayanapuram lake. The civic body is doing similar kinds of activities frequently," he added.

It is learnt that the sewage pumping station located near Keelkattalai lake, which is situated at the upstream of Narayanapuram lake, has been non-functional for the last few days. The pumping station would pump sewage collected in Pallavaram area to Perungudi sewage treatment plant.

"This is even though the National Green Tribunal has been passing several orders pertaining to sewage and solid waste mismanagement by the local body. A few days ago, the civic body diverted untreated sewage into Keelkattalai lake by letting it into the canal. Anyone can see sewage flow in the outflow canal of Keelkattalai lake that runs through Kovilambakkam to the Narayanapuram lake. A day after raising a complaint, it was rectified," he said.

David also pointed out that the underground sewage system in the Pallavaram is not fully functional.

On the other hand, a local body official said that action will be taken against concerned persons if they had let the sewage into the lake.