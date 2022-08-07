Reporter's Diary: Patient privacy, minefield for PR firms

CHENNAI: Public Relations firms across the State are facing a new challenge, thanks to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council’s recent statement on taking action against doctors who expose photos, names or personal details of patients undergoing treatment at private or government hospitals.

Hospitals usually promote advanced treatments and new services with case studies of patients who have benefitted from them. However, recent statement states that exposing such information would lead to penal action.

This has left PRs and hospital authorities in a dilemma as they’re trying to find a way to promote rare surgeries, advanced treatments and services without giving away patients’ personal information.

After the statement was released, many PRs have asked the reporter if there are any updates about the order, but the council only allows hospitals to talk about their new treatments and services in the absence of patients and doctors. While many marketing teams claim to have taken consent from the patient, the State medical council has clearly stated that it cannot be considered because patients feel obligated to doctors and provide consent.