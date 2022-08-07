Met warning affects seafood biz, prices doubled in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: Seafood prices at Kasimedu fishing harbour have increased again due to reduced fishing activities as the regional meteorological center warned trawlers not to venture into the sea due to the cyclonic circulation for the three days.

The warning led to a reduction in fishing activities and decline in supply drastically, leading to an increase in prices by 50 percent on Sunday.

"Fishermen did not venture into the sea from Thursday, fewer trawlers went fishing last night and were able to catch limited fishes. With temple festivals, the demand for fishes went up today, where it was sold double the prices than the previous weeks," said MT Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.

The market received less than eight tonnes of fish. The steep increase in the prices of various types of fish has left a bitter taste among seafood lovers. However, they tried to purchase alternative fishes available at the market.

With the demand for seer fish (vanjiram) were more than usual, the prices reached Rs 1,500 per kg, followed by black pomfret sold for Rs 900 per kg, red snapper, and crab Rs 400 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 300 per kg, trevally (paarai) Rs 500 per kg, and tiger prawns for Rs 1,000 per kg.

"From Monday, more boats are expected to go fishing. Also, the Tamil month Aadi will end next week so there won't be demand for fishes like this month. Additional seafood will arrive and the prices will reduce drastically than usual," said K Murali, a fisherman at the market.