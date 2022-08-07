DMK takes out rally on Kalaignar’s death anniversary

CHENNAI: Leaders of the ruling DMK led by its president cum Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday took out a peace rally from Omandurar estate to Marina on the fourth death anniversary of its former president M Karunanidhi.
Flanked by his step sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and principal secretary cum state Local administration minister K N Nehru among the second rung leaders of the party, Stalin led the peace rally, which culminated at Karunanidhi’s memorial on Marina. The party leaders and cadre laid a wreath and paid tributes to the former chief minister, who breathed his last on the same day in 2018.
In a message posted on his official Twitter handle this morning, Stalin described his late father as an outstanding and unique leader of the Tamil race, the DMK chief, “Today is your ‘remembrance’ (memorial) day. Which day did we forget you? I shoulder the party and government with the courage that you are guiding as a shadow.”
“We are continuing the journey in the light of your vision. Our legs walk on the path laid by you. We breathe life in your word Udanpirappe (brethren), ” Stalin tweeted, with the hashtag#foreverkalaignar. Stalin and the party leaders also paid floral tributes at Kanimozhi’s CIT colony residence later in the day. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid rich tributes to Karunanidhi through social media.
“Kalaignar’s contribution in safeguarding Dravidian politics and federal principles is unmatched. I convey my tributes to Stalin on Karunanidhi’s death anniversary. The life and memory of Kalaignar will encourage everyone to protect the Indian political system, ” Vijayan tweeted. Offering his salutes to Karunanidhi, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “A democratic rebel who fought against Sanathan forces till his last breath. He embraced VCK with an ideological friendship.”
Rs 1.20 crore donated to Egmore hospital:
Meanwhile, chief minister M K Stalin donated Rs 1.20 crore collected to the Egmore Government Children’s hospital. The money was raised by way of registration fee for the international Kalaignar memorial marathon organized by state health minister Ma Subramanian in view of Karunanidhi’s death anniversary.
Marathon was organized in four categories, 5km, 10km, 21km and 52 km. Unlike in any other marathon organized in India, a whopping 43,320 persons registered and participated in the memorial marathon which generated a registration fee of Rs 1,20,69,980. Stalin handed over the sum to state health secretary P Senthil Kumar. The money would be spent for the use of the Egmore govt children’s hospital.
