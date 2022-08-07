DMK takes out rally on Kalaignar’s death anniversary

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle this morning, Stalin described his late father as an outstanding and unique leader of the Tamil race, the DMK chief, “Today is your ‘remembrance’ (memorial) day. Which day did we forget you? I shoulder the party and government with the courage that you are guiding as a shadow.”

“We are continuing the journey in the light of your vision. Our legs walk on the path laid by you. We breathe life in your word Udanpirappe (brethren), ” Stalin tweeted, with the hashtag#foreverkalaignar. Stalin and the party leaders also paid floral tributes at Kanimozhi’s CIT colony residence later in the day. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid rich tributes to Karunanidhi through social media.

“Kalaignar’s contribution in safeguarding Dravidian politics and federal principles is unmatched. I convey my tributes to Stalin on Karunanidhi’s death anniversary. The life and memory of Kalaignar will encourage everyone to protect the Indian political system, ” Vijayan tweeted. Offering his salutes to Karunanidhi, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “A democratic rebel who fought against Sanathan forces till his last breath. He embraced VCK with an ideological friendship.”

Rs 1.20 crore donated to Egmore hospital:

Meanwhile, chief minister M K Stalin donated Rs 1.20 crore collected to the Egmore Government Children’s hospital. The money was raised by way of registration fee for the international Kalaignar memorial marathon organized by state health minister Ma Subramanian in view of Karunanidhi’s death anniversary.