Activist rescues 6 cattle from illegal slaughtering

CHENNAI: Despite strict regulations, cattle have been transported from various districts into the city for illegal slaughtering. And recently, six cattle were rescued in Poonamallee by an animal activist. The animals were found cramped at the back of a mini truck, kept with- out ventilation. Some even had green chillies rubbed on their eyes. They had sustained a lot of injuries as well. "On Saturday, I noticed a mini truck carrying cattle at Poonamallee. There were 3 cows and 3 calves, and it looked like green chillies were smeared on their eyes. This was to make sure they keep standing during transport, so that there’s more space to cramp more animals,” lamented Sai Vignesh, founder of Al- mighty Animal Care Trust. When he enquired, the driver said that the cattle were being transported from Kancheepuram for slaughter, and that a license wasn’t required for slaughter. A complaint was filed at Nazarethpet Police Station. The case was filed under IPC 429 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The cattle were then confis cated and handed over to the activist's animal care trust for further treatment and care. Meanwhile, Sai was chased by a threatening mob while he

was on his way to the sanctuary with the cattle. But he called the police, who provided him with an escort. Though there are several licensed slaughterhouses in the city and outskirts, with a veterinary physician in each place to check the cattle before and after slaughtering, illegal slaughtering continues in and around the city. Cattle slaughtering takes place during the weekends in most places.

“They even slaughter pregnant cattle, as there is a demand for foetal meat and young calves. People pay more, as the meat is tender. Hence, the high demand,” averred the animal activist.