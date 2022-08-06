Nungambakkam - The garden city suburb

The Valluvar Kottam

The Valluvar Kottam was built in the memory of the great Tamil poet-saint Tiruvalluvar and inaugurated in 1976. The last and perhaps the deepest part of the Nungambakkam tank with an area of 5.5 acres was filled up to form the Valluvar Kottam with work commening in 1974. The monument is constructed like the chariot at the temple of Tiruvarur.

Tiruvalluvar stands on the chariot in the form of a life-sized statue. V Ganapati Sthapati was the architect of the site and interestingly M Karunanidhi took a personal interest in the monument.

Racing against time during the Emergency years, when losing power could be any day, he sometimes stayed overnights at the site when the work went on at a hectic pace.

Ironically, the Kottam was inaugurated only when he had been dismissed and he was not even invited to the opening ceremony.