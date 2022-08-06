Cops seize 20 kg ganja, 12 arrested during raids in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a vast haul of ganja across the city, Chennai police seized about 20 kg of ganja and arrested 12 persons on Saturday.

Cops at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) noticed a woman loitering within the hospital premises and detained her. On interrogation, they found S Kannamanaidu (39) of Vishakapattinam had 5 kg of ganja in her possession. “She had smuggled it in from Andhra Pradesh,” police said.

In another instance, Vaishnavi (21) was arrested for having 1.3 kg of ganja near the Government Kasturba Gandhi hospital in Triplicane.

Additionally, during multiple search operations on Saturday, Kodungayur police arrested 9 persons and seized around 12 kg of ganja. All, including 2 women and a trans-person, were less than 26 years old. Police also seized 3 two-wheelers and five weapons from them.

A team of Puzhal police too arrested Pradeep Ganesh (34) of Kavangarai based on a tip-off and secured 1.1 kg of ganja from him.