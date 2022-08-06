Slow pace of SWD work in Chennai: Contractors warned of action

CHENNAI: Shiv Das Meena, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department secretary, warned the stormwater drain contractors of blacklisting if they fail to complete the works before the onset of monsoon.

The secretary, along with Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, reviewed the progress of ongoing storm water drain works across the city in the presence of concerned contractors, on Friday.

During the meeting, Shiv Das Meena pulled up the contractors, who are lagging behind the target of completion. Naming a contractor, the Secretary asked why not the contractor be blacklisted from taking up Chennai Corporation and government jobs in future.

He also instructed the civic body and contractors to take up installing silt catch pits, chute pipes and others simultaneously while constructing the drains instead of first constructing the drains and installing then later.

On Saturday, Shiv Das Meena inspected storm water drain works in several parts of Chennai.