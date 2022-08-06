6.5 kg gold worth Rs 3.09 crore seized in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized about 6.5 kg gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore in 3 different incidents since Wednesday. Based on specific intelligence, officials intercepted 2 passengers, Mohammed Ibrahmim of Chennai and Sathik Ali of Ramanathapuram, who arrived on Thursday. They recovered gold in paste form and two gold chains concealed in their pant pockets, weighing about 2.98 kg worth Rs 1.38 crore, along with assorted electronic goods and cigarettes worth Rs 8.75 lakh. They were seized under the customs act. In another incident, six packets containing gold in paste form was concealed behind the toilet sheet in the arrival hall of the international airport, resulting in the recovery of 3.52 kg of gold worth Rs 1.63 crore.