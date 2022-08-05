Mega Covid vaccination camps in Chennai on Sunday

CHENNAI: With only around 4.5 lakh residents taking precautionary booster vaccine doses against Covid, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to conduct vaccination camps at 2,000 places on Sunday.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, each of the 200 wards will have 10 vaccination camps. "Of the 10 camps, nine camps will be mobile camps and one camp will be stationary camp. In total, as many as 1,000 medical teams have been formed to conduct the vaccination drive," the release said.

The civic body requested the residents who are yet to take second doses and booster doses to get their shots on Sunday.

In Chennai, more than 55.40 lakh first doses have been given and 47.96 lakh persons received their second doses. Of the 43.83 lakh persons who are eligible for the booster doses, only 4.34 lakh persons have received their booster doses.

The Chennai Corporation has conducted 32 mega vaccination drives since the vaccine roll out.