Fearing arrest, ‘Kuruvi’ who complained of waylaying kills self

CHENNAI: On the day his accomplices were arrested for the staged waylaying, a man who filed a complaint with the Triplicane police that he was robbed, died by suicide at his residence in Triplicane.

Shahul Hameed, who lives at Muktharunnisa begum street in Triplicane was found dead by his family members on Wednesday night.

On July 24, he had filed a complaint with the Triplicane police that he was waylaid near OVM street in the same neighbourhood.

Police sources said that he was working as a Kuruvi (courier) and was in possession of few grams of gold and cash close to a lakh, when he was ‘robbed’.

After investigations, police arrested 5 persons – R Vijay (21), K Jagadeesh (24), R Ramkumar (25), B Vignesh (24) and I Humayun (32) on Wednesday.

Police investigation revealed that Humayun and Shahul Hameed are friends and the latter had hatched a plan with Humayun to steal the cash and gold, belonging to Shahul Hameed’s friend.

Humayun sought the help of his friends to stage the robbery drama and after arrest, he spilled the beans to the police. On learning that the cops were onto him, Shahul Hameed died by suicide, police sources said.

The five persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.