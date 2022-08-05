Driver who lost money in online gambling robs widow, held

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man who allegedly lost money in online gambling gained access into the house of an elderly widow in Velachery and robbed her of gold jewels, a week ago. He was arrested by the police on Thursday night.

The accused, Ismail (36), from Kodambakkam was working as an acting driver and had acquainted with the victim during the lockdown in 2020.

The victim, M Indumathi (68), a retired typist in State government and was living alone.

On July 30, when Indumathi was at home, the accused knocked on her doors. Since she knew him, the woman let him in. “The accused told that he had come to the neighbourhood and thought he would check on her. He then asked the elderly woman to get him some water. When she was walking to the kitchen, he took her by surprise and gagged her,” a police officer said.

Ismail then relieved the gold chain, bangles and gold ring from the elderly woman. He threatened a neighbour who came on hearing the noise with a knife and fled the scene.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Velachery police registered a case and launched a hunt for the man who robbed the woman.

Police traced the man to a hideout in Theni and arrested him. Investigation revealed that he lost a few lakhs in online gambling and had hatched a plan with a friend, Abdul Salam, who was also arrested.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.