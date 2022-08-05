Corpn pumps out sewage from Millers Rd

CHENNAI: After DT Next carried a report, ‘Milled on all sides, Millers Road a nightmare for residents’ on August 4 edition, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday itself pumped out the sewage stagnated at an under construction stormwater drain at Millers Road in Purasaiwakkam.

The workers began pumping work right in the morning and were seen desilting the mud to pump out sewage. Sources claim the sewage could have been from an illegal sewage line running adjacent to the stormwater drain.

Besides this, the sewage could have seeped into the drain from the broken line under the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), added sources.

Millers Road since last week has been causing hurdles to commuters and residents due to sewage overflow near Purasaiwakkam High Road and sewage stagnation at the under-construction storm water drain.

Both residents and commuters have urged for a better road at the Purasaiwakkam High Road as the Chennai Metro Road Ltd (CMRL) has occupied a large portion of the road space for the construction.