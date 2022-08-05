Cops fail, Question remains: So who murdered the child ?

CHENNAI: Arrested by Chennai police for the murder of a three-year-old child in Villivakkam in 2017, a woman casual labourer spent 1,716 days in jail as she had no means to apply for bail or hire a lawyer for her defence. On July 22, a sessions court in Chennai declared S Devi (40) not guilty as the prosecution’s theory of the woman’s involvement in the drowning of the child, didn’t hold water.

Villivakkam police attempted to pin her down on an unfounded theory that she was jealous of her neighbour’s beautiful child as her three-year-old son had a speaking defect and committed the murder.

“But for the casual statement by the victim’s parents, there is no other incident or material to prove that the accused acted in a manner, exposing her jealousy over the deceased child. This motive attributed by the prosecution is weak, unbelievable and insufficient for committing such a grave crime,” TH Mohammed Farooq, Sessions Judge, Mahila Court stated in his order to acquit the woman.

The child, Kavya, was reported missing by the parents on November 7, 2017. The child’s father was out at his roadside fruit shop in Parry’s Corner. Around 7 pm, the child’s mother left to a nearby shop to purchase groceries and returned home to find Kavya missing. The next day, the child’s body was found near the railway track, according to the prosecution.

An autopsy report showed the cause of death was drowning and the injuries confirmed that the death was homicidal.

Villivakkam police arrested Devi, the neighbour who moved in three months ago in the compound of row houses on Bharathi Nagar in Villivakkam, a low-income neighbourhood. Devi, a construction labourer, was living with her three-year-old son, who allegedly had a speech defect and a man, Suresh, who was also a construction worker.

The prosecution theory was that two days before the child went missing, Devi had a quarrel with the child’s mother and linked it with Devi’s alleged jealousy over the child and held that she committed the murder.

The prosecution also submitted a barrel seized from the house of the accused as material evidence to show that the child was drowned in it and also water samples from the barrel.

Mahila court noted that police did not submit any evidence to prove that the child was drowned in the water found in the barrel seized from the accused’s house.

“In fact, the parents have deposed that when they found the body, it was yellow and it was like the child was drowned in turmeric water. The post-mortem report does not reveal any presence of turmeric in either the internal or external body,” the court noted and dismissed the prosecution theory.

Sessions judge TH Mohammed Farooq held that the prosecution has not established the link between the material objects seized with the murder and held that mere suspicion raised by the prosecution cannot be considered proof and declared the woman ‘not guilty’.

Wretched by the system, saved by the system

Devi would have languished in jail, if not for the legal aid advocate, S Krishna Prasad who contested the case for her pro bono, under the trial court’s direction.

Unlike some cases, in this trial, the witnesses did not turn hostile and the prosecution submitted ‘scientific’ evidence, which was contested by the legal aid advocate.

“As many as eight witnesses were either relatives or friends of the parents of the victim,” advocate Krishna Prasad told DT Next.