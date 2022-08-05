‘Chennai is home’: Raina after receiving doctorate from TN univ

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina received his honorable doctorate from Chennai's Vels University.

The university felicitated the cricketer with the big honour on Friday (August 5) during a special convocation held at the college premises.

Posting the images from the ceremony, he wrote, "I am humbled to receive this honour from the outstanding institution VELS Institute of Science & Technology & Advanced Studies @VelsVistas @IshariKGanesh Sir. I am moved by all the love & thank you from the bottom of my heart. Chennai is home & it has a special place for me ❤️✨." (sic)