‘Chennai is home’: Raina after receiving doctorate from TN univ

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina received his honorable doctorate from Chennai's Vels University.
The university felicitated the cricketer with the big honour on Friday (August 5) during a special convocation held at the college premises.
Posting the images from the ceremony, he wrote, "I am humbled to receive this honour from the outstanding institution VELS Institute of Science & Technology & Advanced Studies @VelsVistas @IshariKGanesh Sir. I am moved by all the love & thank you from the bottom of my heart. Chennai is home & it has a special place for me ❤️✨." (sic)
Raina has totally played 18 test matches, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for Team India over the course of an international career that lasted 13 years. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 just minutes after MS Dhoni did the same.
Despite quitting international cricket, the left-handed batter has continued to play domestic and franchise cricket. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won the IPL in 2021.
