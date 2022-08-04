Traffic violators can pay fine via PayTM QR code in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police has added another facility for paying fine using PayTM QR code, based on request for better payment system by defaulters. It was launched by city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Thursday.

Though the Chennai Traffic Police moved to a cashless E-challan system from March 2018, earlier this year, police found that there were large number of defaulters, who had not paid their fine.

After the police started reminding defaulters about their pending dues through recently launched call centres, compliance improved from 21% to 47 %. However, when contacted by call centres, people showed willingness to pay but expressed difficulties in the payment. They also requested improved methods of payments.

To improve the facilitation of payment of fines, Greater Chennai Traffic Police decided to introduce PayTM QR code at checking spots.

Training has been imparted to 200 traffic officers to guide the users pay fine through the hand held QR code cards.