Madras Vet College students try to kill themselves, hospitalised

CHENNAI: Two girl students of Madras Veterinary College allegedly attempted to kill themselves by consuming mercury sulphate from a lab and were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in serious condition.

The duo were identified as Mathi (19) and Asmath Fathima (20) of Vellore, both second year students, police said.

"Both have been staying at the college hostel and were close friends. When one of their friends, found them lying uncounscious, they were immediately admitted to a hospital," police added.

They further said that the two had some issues with hostel warden as students were asked to stick to hostel timings.

Police also retrieved a suicide note saying that they don't want to live. Further investigation is on.