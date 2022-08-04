Hunt on for temple priest in minor girl abuse case

CHENNAI: Nearly 3 years after a 55-year-old temple priest alleged of sexually abusing a schoolgirl after her parents let her stay at the temple to ward off evil spirits, father of the victim attacked him on Wednesday.

The priest, Chandrasekhar from Gangaiamman Temple near Maduravoyal who was admitted to a hospital fled from the hospital premises and police have launched a hunt for him.

In 2018, Chandrasekar had approached the parents of the then Class 11 girl and informed her parents and promised a puja to ward off evil spirits and early marriage of the girl.

He also advised them to let the girl and her mother stay in the temple premises for 15 days, police noted. During the stay, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.

Recently, father of the girl came to know about the incident and he allegedly thrashed the priest and lodged a complaint with all women police station in Thirumangalam.

Recently, the father of girl learnt that the priest had sexually assaulted another girl who stayed at the temple on the pretext of doing puja for a treatment. Then, he learnt from his daughter that the priest sexually assaulted her and also threatened her not to disclose to anyone.

When the police, after registering a case under Pocso Act, reached the hospital to arrest the priest, they found him missing.