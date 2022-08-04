Chennai cop arrested under Pocso for misbehaving with schoolgirl

CHENNAI: A policeman from Chennai was arrested under Pocso Act by Chengalpattu district police after he allegedly misbehaved with a schoolgirl while traveling in a bus in Maduranthagam.

The arrested was identified as Satheesh, a Grade I constable attached to St Thomas Police station.

The 14-year-old girl, a Class 9 student, was travelling with her mother, when the incident happened.

Police said that the girl and her mother boarded a government bus at Tambaram and were travelling to Madhuranthagam.

Despite the girl complaining to her mother and changing her seat, the policeman continued to behave with the girl in an inappropriate way. Following this girl’s mother and other passengers thrashed him before being handed over to the police station.

After collecting the details of the incident, Maduranthagam police forwarded the complaint to the Melmaruvathur all-women police station where Satheesh was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody, police said.