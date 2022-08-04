2 lakh meters of sewer pipes cleaned ahead of monsoon in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has cleaned around 2 lakh meters of sewer pipes in 10 days.
According to a Metrowater statement, the desilting works were planned in 1,460 streets and conducted in 1,425 streets between July 21 and July 30.
During the drive, sewer pipes and manholes were cleaned in 1,425 streets. As many as 500 machines such as 282 desilting machines, 161 jet-rodding machines, and 57 super suckers were used, the statement said.
"The target was fixed to clean more than 2.40 meters of sewer lines and 1.99 lakh meters have been cleared. Also, 7,345 manholes out of 8,578 manholes have been desilted.
The water manager has announced to carry out similar desilting works in 953 streets in all the 15 zones. The drive is underway between August 1 and August 6.
The Metrowater also requested the residents to intimate them about the sewage leakages and clogs by contacting the respective area officers and depot offices.
