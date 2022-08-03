SFIO makes 2 more arrests in Rs 8,045 crore bank fraud case

CHENNAI: More than two weeks after arresting Rahul Surana - a member of Surana business group family - sleuths from Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in Chennai, arrested his father Dinesh Chand Surana and paternal uncle Viajayraj Surnana in connection with the same case.

They were arrested for aggregate loan exposure of nearly Rs.8045 crore.

Dinesh Chand Surana and Vijayraj Surana were lodged in Puzhal jail after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate and the arrest by SFIO was informed to them.

The arrest of the two came after three days of custodial interrogation of Rahul Surana by SFIO investigators.

Rahul Surana is currently the owner of Madras Super Store. He was also the CEO of Surana Group and senior vice president of Surana Power Ltd.

All the three were arrested by SFIO in connection with siphoning of bank borrowing pertaining to Surana group of companies sources said.