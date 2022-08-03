Great Lakes hosts first Corporate Day event for 2022-23

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai hosted its first Corporate Day event for the academic year 2022-23 at its Chennai campus recently.

The Corporate Day, a unique concept conceived by the Corporate & Career Services (CCS) team along with the Placement Committee, aims to bridge the gap between the industry and academia through corporate collaborations. The focus is not only to groom students in their chosen field of specialisation but also to broaden their horizons and equip them with required skills that will help them excel at any organisation that they join.

Bain Capability Network is the first company to visit the Chennai campus as part of this initiative. The event saw dignitaries from the company engage with the students through a round of discussions and business case simulations.

Manish Goyal, vice president, Bain Capability Network shared his insights about how to pursue a career in consulting and addressed all the questions posted to him by the students.

Dr Balaji, Group Director, Corporate and Career Services, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, while addressing students said, “The problems that you will encounter are not designed to be brainteasers, but rather to reflect the challenges that clients face. This sort of an approach is better as we discuss and come up with solutions based on the clients’ work. Case study learning is a substantial method through which we can have an experiential learning.”

The interaction was spearheaded by two Great Lakes alumni in Bain Capability Network, Deepesh Dua, Director and Ashish Prasad, Senior Manager, Consumer Products & Retail. They helped students understand the significance of strategic approach during case studies and how to arrive at relevant solutions.

The session was followed by a Q&A where the speakers answered all the questions raised by the students in the areas of consulting industry, life at Bain, challenges and hurdles faced along the way etc.