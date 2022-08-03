Aadi discounts increase sales, people throng retail outlets

CHENNAI: Chennai’s annual Aadi discount craze seems to have started picking up after almost two years of pandemic induced lockdown restrictions. People make a beeline to textile stores outlets with posters, thanks to the discount sales. Even though a good section of customers had shifted to online shopping, the retailers believe that the window shopping is limping back. One plus one offers, fifty percent offer and add on discounts are the back competing with the online portals.
Chennai crowds and Aadi month are always inseparable and this has been going on for decades. Though the pandemic affected sales with customers fearing infection, the textile industries are now hopping for a better sale, this season. In the past two years, the sales of majority of the outlets reduced as many people were affected financially owing to the lockdowns.
“Compared to the restriction days the business is much better especially during the weekends, we witness a good number of crowds at the store. Also, it is good to see lot of customers after two years. To engage customers, latest collections, and discount sales are offered from 5 to 50 percent, ” says sales executive at Pothys Hyper, T Nagar.
People are conscious while purchasing the clothes as they are selective when it comes to budget. Now, they are more into one plus one sale, and the kids’ section is crowded compared to the other sections in the shop. The customers choice is value for money and lower the price, the sales are better, admit retail industry sources.
N Koteswarao, manager of APCO Handloom in Pondy Bazaar commented that, customers are buying based on the low-budget products. “The prices of raw materials spiked during the pandemic, making the rates of clothes too expensive. Earlier they used to buy at least three to four sarees or other clothes at the same time during the offer season. Whereas now they get only one saree due to the budget, ” he said.
“Nowadays, online shopping platforms fail in terms of quality in clothes. It also takes a lot of time to return the product. We find it better to purchase in person at the store. Post-pandemic lockdown, the shops have a variety of collections at a lowest price with discounts, ” said L Lavanya, a bank employee.
While the temples have opened up for Aadi festivals this year, small stores in the city are selling out quickly. Customers are purchasing more sarees and dhotis for the idols in the temples. Though people are comfortable in shopping through online platforms, young people are more into direct purchase where they get extra discounts in the stores and some like to bargain.
On the other hand, many shops in the city don’t have any discount sale, so customers still throng into the stores. Besides the Aadi season, the textile stores are expecting the sale to increase in the coming days and witness more crowds for Deepavali and Christmas. Aadi will be a prelude for the other festival seasons and this Aadi is crucial for textile industry say city retailers.
