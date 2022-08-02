City

One kg gold bar recovered from Indigo flight lavatory

Acting on specific intelligence, Chennai Air Customs officers recovered the gold from the rear lavatory of an Indigo flight which arrived from Singapore on Tuesday early morning.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized a one kg gold bar of 24K purity worth Rs 46.13 lakh at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence, Chennai Air Customs officers recovered the gold from the rear lavatory of an Indigo flight which arrived from Singapore on Tuesday early morning. It was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress to identify the passenger who dropped the gold in the lavatory. Similarly, on Monday officials seized gold cut bits weighing 343 grams and silver ornaments weighing 95.38 kg and foreign currency at the airport. Four male passengers — Shankar Nagarajan, Mohammed Ali, Mohamed Yusuf Abdul Rehman and Jamal Mohamed, of Chennai — who arrived in Chennai from Bangkok, were arrested for further inquiry.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Singapore
Customs Officials
Customs Act, 1962
Chennai Air Customs Officers
One kg gold bar
Indigo flight lavatory
24K purity

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in