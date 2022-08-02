One kg gold bar recovered from Indigo flight lavatory

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized a one kg gold bar of 24K purity worth Rs 46.13 lakh at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence, Chennai Air Customs officers recovered the gold from the rear lavatory of an Indigo flight which arrived from Singapore on Tuesday early morning. It was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress to identify the passenger who dropped the gold in the lavatory. Similarly, on Monday officials seized gold cut bits weighing 343 grams and silver ornaments weighing 95.38 kg and foreign currency at the airport. Four male passengers — Shankar Nagarajan, Mohammed Ali, Mohamed Yusuf Abdul Rehman and Jamal Mohamed, of Chennai — who arrived in Chennai from Bangkok, were arrested for further inquiry.