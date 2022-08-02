Man arrested for murder of ragpicker near Mylapore MRTS

CHENNAI: A rag picker sleeping near the Mylapore MRTS (Mass rapid transport system) railway station was beaten to death by a man on Monday morning. Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the murder. The accused, Ramesh, was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted him to death. He is a resident of Pallakuma nagar in Mylapore.

The identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained. Police sources said that he is around 50 years old and used to sleep regularly near the MRTS station. The accused had attacked the ragpicker to rob him, police said.

Passerby noticed the elderly man lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Mylapore police arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.