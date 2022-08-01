TN police personnel win medals in World Police and Fire Games

CHENNAI: Personnel from City police won medals in the recently concluded World Police and Fire games held at Rotterdam, Netherlands. Traffic head constable, R Premila, attached with the Anna Nagar traffic police station won four medals, including three gold medals.

According to the official Twitter account of Chennai traffic police, Premila won gold in 100m, 400m and long jump and silver medal in the 200-metre category. Premila participated in the Women’s 35+ age group category. She completed her gold medal winning 100m run in 13.82 seconds, according to the official website of WPFG. Her jump of 5.52 metre earned her the gold in long jump.

Another city policeman, Saravana Prabhu was part of the gold medal winning 4 X 400 metre relay team in the masters 40 + category. The team also included policemen, Baskaran Chandru, Sundaresan Sureshkumar and Superintendent of Police, DVAC, A Mayilvaganan.

The SP won a silver medal in long jump and bronze medal in 100 metres in the masters 45+ category. More than 10,000 competitors from 70 countries participated in more than 60 sports, including athletics, Crossfit among others. The tournament began on July 22 and ended on Sunday (July 31).