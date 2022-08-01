Stalin flags off vehicles for municipality chiefs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off cars for municipality chiefs and municipality commissioners and engineers.

Out of 138 municipalities, vehicles were provided for Mayors, commissioners and engineers of 100 municipalities. 91 Mahindra Scorpios were presented to Mayors and 96 Mahindra Boleros were given to Municipal Commissioners and Engineers.

In total, 187 vehicles were purchased at the cost of Rs 23.66 crore. Apart from flagging off the vehicles, the Chief Minister handed over the keys of the vehicles to Mayors in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru.

Following the function, the Chief Minister inaugurated buildings of government industrial training institutes and integrated employment offices constructed at the cost of Rs 29.75 crore. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation which runs industrial training institutes provide training on employability skills and help in getting employment for youths.