Sishya school hosts 2-day regional athletic meet in Chennai

CHENNAI: In its Golden Jubilee year (1972-2022), Sishya, Adyar, has been conducting the two-day CISCE-TN & Puducherry – Regional Athletic Meet, which began on August 1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
From across the city and Puducherry, 929 students from 43 schools have participated in track and field events that are open to 3 categories such as sub-junior, junior and senior, each for boys & girls respectively.
A 7-time Olympian Muneer Sait is the Chief Guest.
