RGGGH gets a regional educational training centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the regional educational training centre and several other facilities for the doctors at Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday.

The regional training centre and rest rooms for doctors constructed at the cost of Rs. 18.50 lakh, dormitory for examination invigilators constructed at a cost of Rs.3.80. lakh, Visakha Board Office constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.85 lakh were also launched. A fish tank built at a cost of Rs.6.80 lakh and a special treatment room built at a cost of Rs 14.90 lakh has also been set up at the hospital.

The National Medical Council's Regional Centre for Medical Education training will serve as a hub for medical students to develop their teaching skills. In future, such training will enable medicos to develop their skills. Madras Medical College and 15 other medical colleges have also been recognised as Regional Training Centers for professors.

As many as 4 government medical colleges and 7 private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu have been identified as regional training centers for medicos. Additionally, 2 other medical colleges namely Narayana Medical College, Nellore and ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore in Andhra, and East Point Medical College Hospital Research Institute, Bangalore and Akash Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore in Karnataka have also been identified.

The Health Minister said that arrangements have been made to provide training to the medical educators working in the college in collaboration with the medical education coordinators of each college. When the training is conducted at the centre under the Zonal Station, the observer will take the approval of the National Medical Council and ensure that the training camp is conducted as per the guidelines of the National Medical Council.

He added that centre will fully engage in implementing the educational methods recommended by the National Medical Council to improve medical education based on efficiency.