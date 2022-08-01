Online sales hit vegetable biz by 50% at Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Despite vegetable prices decreasing drastically due to adequate supply at Koyambedu wholesale market, the sale has impacted by 50 per cent as retail vendors purchase through online portals at cheaper cost.

The market has been receiving nearly 500 vehicles of vegetables from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which led to dip in the prices by at least 10 per cent. During special occasions, sales are slightly better than usual.

"Earlier only one online app was available for selling vegetables and our sales were affected by 5-10 per cent. But, in the last 10 years there have been several mobile applications, and no brisk sale. Currently, over 50 per cent of the business has been hit in the market," said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

Retailers who buy in large quantities such as 10 - 15 kilograms are now purchasing through online, which are much cheaper than the market rates. Also, it reduces travel expenses, unnecessary traffic congestion and saves more time.

Another wholesale trader claimed that if the prices of vegetables surges at the market, online traders sell at much higher rates than usual. "At that time, these retail vendors and general public purchase from the market directly," he added.

With prices decreasing further by 10 per cent, tomatoes are sold for Rs 10 - Rs 15 per kg, onion Rs 15 - 20 per kg, beans Rs 30 per kg, broad beans and beetroot Rs 20 per kg each, bitter gourd and potato each sold for Rs 25 - Rs 30.