MTC to use Chennai Bus app to alert depots on bunching of buses

CHENNAI: Regular Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) passengers often complain that buses plying on the same route arrive at stops within minutes of each other disrupting their travel plans.

Also, with the Chennai Metro phase-2 works under way causing traffic snarls, passengers increasingly find themselves stranded for a long time due to the bunching of buses.

To put an end to it, MTC has asked developers of the Chennai Bus app which provides real-time bus location service to provide alerts on bunching of buses too.