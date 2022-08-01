IIT-M offers 4-year BS dregee in Data Science and Applications

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) BSc in Programming and Data Science now comes with an option for a four-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, following demand from students all over the country.

As part of the BS level, students can do an eight-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes.

This unique program is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma or degree. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this program.

Students who are currently in Class 12 can also apply and secure admission to the programme. Admitted students will start the program after successfully completing their Class 12. Students from any stream can enrol and there is no age limit. Anyone who has studied English and Mathematics in Class 10 is eligible to apply. As the classes are conducted online, there is also no geographic limit.

Currently, more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the program, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In-person exams are conducted in 116 examination centres across 111 cities in India. The examination centres have also been opened in the U.A.E., Bahrain, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

The last date to apply for the September 2022 term of this Data Science Program is 19 August 2022. Interested students can apply through the website - https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Data Science will teach students to manage data, visualise patterns to gain managerial insights, model uncertainties, and build models that assist in producing forecasts to make effective business decisions. Through extensive hands-on training and experiential learning, the students are also well trained to meet the industry standards. IIT Madras also facilitates internships and placements for the students who have completed the diploma level of the programme.