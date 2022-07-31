Missing Chennai woman’s body found in AP forest area; hubby held

CHENNAI: A newly married 18-year-old woman, who was reported missing for more than a month from Red Hills near Chennai was found dead in a forest area near Kona falls in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police in Andhra Pradesh have recovered the woman’s body and have registered a case of murder. A team from Red Hills police have detained the woman’s husband, who is suspected to have murdered her.

Police said that the missing woman, Tamil Selvi turned 18 recently and got married to a two-wheeler mechanic, Madhan, last month, against the wishes of her parents. Her father slapped her in public view after he spotted her with Madhan, after which the couple got married, police said.

Police sources said that the woman was missing from June 25 and her parents A Manickam and M Balkis had approached the police station to find their daughter.

Investigations revealed that Madhan took her to Kailasa Kona waterfalls, where he stabbed her after an argument. Police have perused CCTV footage from the area, which shows that the couple went together and while returning, only Madhan was on his bike.

Police have detained the woman’s husband Madhan, his friends Pandu, Santhosh and two others and are questioning them.