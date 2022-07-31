Chennai suburban train pattern changed

CHENNAI: Pattern of a few express and EMU train services would be changed in Chennai Central - Gudur section owing to engineering works at Polireddipalem Yard from 8.15hrs to 13.35 hrs on 02nd August.
Train no 12711, Vijayawada – Chennai Central Pinakini Express leaving Vijayawada junction at 06:10 hrs on 02nd August will be partially cancelled between Gudur and Chennai Central.
Train no 12712, Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Express leaving Chennai Central at 14:10 hrs on 02nd August will be partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Gudur. The train will start from Gudur at 16:20 hrs.
Nellore – Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Nellore at 10:15 hrs, Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 07:45 hrs, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex MEMU Special leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 hrs, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta MEMU Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 05:20 hrs and Avadi – Moore Market Complex MEMU local leaving Avadi at 04:25 hrs on 02nd August 2022 will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.
