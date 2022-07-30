TN shooting competition: Ajith & team win 4 gold, 2 bronze medals

It was mentioned that Ajith's team won medals in shooting competition based on points and the awarding ceremony for this will be held tomorrow (31.07.2022).

Earlier on Wednesday, the actor after finishing the preliminary rounds in Coimbatore, arrived in Tiruchy for the remaining leg of the competition. The competition started on July 25 at the Rifle Club functioning at KK Nagar Armed Forces Complex, Tiruchy.

About 1,300 contestants trained in shooting from all over Tamil Nadu participated in the event and the winners of this competition will be able to participate in a nation-level competition.