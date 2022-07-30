TN shooting competition: Ajith & team win 4 gold, 2 bronze medals

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar's team has won four gold medals and two bronze medals in the 47th TN State Shooting Championship 2022 which was held in Tiruchy from July 24 till July 31.
CFP Master Men Team (NR) - Gold
STD P Master Men Team (NR) - Gold
50 Mts. FP Master Men Team(NR) - Gold
STD P Master Men Team (ISSF) - Gold
50 Mts. FP Men Team (NR) - Bronze
STD P Men Team (NR) - Bronze
It was mentioned that Ajith's team won medals in shooting competition based on points and the awarding ceremony for this will be held tomorrow (31.07.2022).
Earlier on Wednesday, the actor after finishing the preliminary rounds in Coimbatore, arrived in Tiruchy for the remaining leg of the competition. The competition started on July 25 at the Rifle Club functioning at KK Nagar Armed Forces Complex, Tiruchy.
About 1,300 contestants trained in shooting from all over Tamil Nadu participated in the event and the winners of this competition will be able to participate in a nation-level competition.
