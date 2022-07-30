Resolution to appoint temporary GCC teachers passed amid opposition

CHENNAI: Amid opposition from Left parties that are a part of the ruling DMK alliance, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council has passed a resolution to appoint more than 300 temporary teachers to the schools run by the civic body.

During the Zero Hour in the council meeting held on Saturday, R Jayaraman (Ward 4) of Communist Party of India (Marxist) pointed out a resolution, which was to be tabled for approval after the Zero Hour, and urged the Mayor R Priya to withhold the resolution. "Qualified teachers for the Chennai Corporation schools should be appointed permanently through Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). Appointing temporary teachers will affect the quality of education and decision would pave way for corruption," he said.

Responding to this, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi explained that details of teachers requirements have been sent to the TRB. "Temporary teachers will be appointed only till TRB allocates teachers," he added.

M Renuka (Ward 42) of Communist Party of India (CPI) also endorsed the points raised by Jayaraman and requested the Mayor to withhold the resolution.

However, Mayor Priya tabled the resolution and sought approval of the councillors. While seeking approval, Jayaraman walked out of the Council opposing the resolution.

According to the resolution, the Chennai Corporation schools should have 3,421 teachers based on students-teachers ratio. But, the schools have only 2,500 teachers.

The resolution allows school management committees to appoint 50 per cent of the required teachers, which is 337 teachers, on temporary basis for 10 months for monthly salaries of Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000. The teachers will appointed for the present academic year.

Also, resolutions have been passed to appoint nannies for Kindergarten students, computer teachers and computer assistants through parents-teachers association.

The council approved a resolution to release funds to the head masters of Chennai schools to carryout small expenses related to security, infrastructure and others.