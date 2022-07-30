Guidelines issued for Corpn school lending libraries

CHENNAI: In a move to improve learning capacity of the students studying in the schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body has approved guidelines to introduce school lending libraries, on Thursday.

According to a resolution passed in the council meeting, the initiative is based on an announcement made by Mayor R Priya in the Budget announcements. The aim of the school lending libraries is to inculcate interest in learning among the students. "Books should be given to the students every month and allow the students to keep the books for 10 days. After ten days, students should be encouraged to speak or write about the books they read. Names of the students, who read more books, should be displayed in notice boards to encourage others, " the resolution said.

The resolution allows headmasters to receive books from donors by providing acknowledgements. If any head master receives more than the required number of books, the books should be handed over to assistant education officers.

The civic body also directs the headmasters to conduct annual day competitions and hand over books as prizes to the students.

"Reading habit will help the students while they prepare for competitive exams,” it said.

In another resolution, the civic body has directed the schools to appoint prefects, deputy prefect, sports representatives and class representatives, and distribute badges.