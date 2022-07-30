Air quality monitoring stations at 5 places in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tracking pollution levels in Chennai will be made easier as the Greater Chennai Corporation, along with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), has decided to install air quality monitoring systems at five places.

A resolution to install the systems has been passed at the council meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Saturday.

According to the resolution, the 15th Finance Commission has allocated fund to implement projects aiming at improving air quality in the cities. For 2020-2021, as much as as Rs. 181 crore was allocated for Chennai. "Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has prepared action plan and report to implement the project and sent them to the Central Pollution Control Board. Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation has signed an MoU with IIT-Chennai," the resolution said.

It added that the Finance Commission has allocated Rs 91 crore for the city in 2021-2022. Using the fund, it has been planned to set up continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) at five places.

"Of the five stations, four will be set up by the TNPCB and one will be set up the Chennai Corporation using Rs 91 crore fund. From the total corpus an initial sum of Rs 7.08 crore will be alloted to establish the air quality monitorring situations," the resolution said.

In another resolution, the city council has approved certain deviations in construction of flood protection wall including canal lining, shared pathway, cycle track, formation of parks and green pockets projects following floods in T Nagar.

As per the resolution, works such as shared pathway, cycle track, formation of parks and green pockets will be dropped. A re-tender will floated to prepare revised hydraulic design and detailed project report.