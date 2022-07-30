7 closed exhibits of Vandalur Zoo to reopen in phased manner

CHENNAI: The seven closed exhibits in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur which were closed due to Covid imposed lockdowns are being reopened to visitors in a phased manner from Sunday.

According to the press release, "The four exhibits - Nocturnal Animal House, Serpentarium, Children’s Park and Biocentre-Walk through Aviary were opened to the public. In this manner, the Butterfly Park, one of the most popular attractions at the Park, will be open."

In addition, the Children's Park which has been open on weekdays will now be open on weekends as well. Visitors are requested to strictly adhere to the Covid preventive protocol.