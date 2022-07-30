3 held for supplying tobacco products to shopkeepers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who were supplying tobacco products in the southern suburbs on Saturday. The Tambaram police received a piece of information that drugs are being supplied in the suburbs at night. Following that the police formed a special team and during a patrol on Saturday arrested John Kennedy (34) of Guduvanchery, Muthu Pandian (37) of Padappai and Ramasammy (60) of Somangalam. The police seized around 165 kgs of drugs from them and during inquiry found they smuggled the drugs from other states and supplied them to shops in the suburbs. The police handed them to the Manimangalam police station and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.