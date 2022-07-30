2nd yr nursing student ends life at college hostel near Tiruverkadu

CHENNAI: A second-year nursing student was found dead on Saturday at the hostel inside her institute’s campus near Tiruverkadu, 20 kilometres from Chennai. Police said the girl committed suicide in her room after her friends went to attend classes. The 19-year-old is a native of Erode. The death came to light in the evening after the students went back to the hostel. She was rushed to a hospital nearby where she was declared dead on arrival. Investigations revealed that the girl’s parents had come to Chennai to meet their relatives at Medavakkam and were informed of her death. Police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC. The body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for autopsy. Police sources said no suicide note was recovered from the hostel room. A police team headed by senior officers has been deployed outside the nursing college to avoid any untoward incident.