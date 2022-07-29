City

Youth held for supplying ganja in Pallavaram weekly market

Police said Sambath was staying off every Friday and started selling ganja in the market.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 26-year-old man who was allegedly supplying ganja in the Pallavaram weekly market on Friday.

Based on a tip off that ganja was being supplied in the Pallavaram weekly market for the past few weeks, police, in plain clothes, while monitoring the market found a young man with a cloth bag standing at the same place for a long time.

On suspicious ground, cops checked the bag and found him carrying about 3 kg ganja in it. He was arrested and during inquiry he was identified as Sambath Logar of West Bengal, who used to operate earthmovers. He has been was in Red Hills .

Police said Sambath was staying off every Friday and started selling ganja in the market.

Police are inquiring about where he got the supply and who are the people behind this.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

police
Ganja
Pallavaram
ganja supply
Sambath

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in