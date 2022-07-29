Police raid at call centre after repeated calls to AP Min

CHENNAI: A police team from Andhra Pradesh in coordination with City police conducted searches at a call centre near Anna Nagar after the telecallers allegedly made repeated calls to a minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Police sources said that the telecallers work for a loan app. A city man had borrowed about Rs 8 lakh through a loan app and was supposed to pay an EMI of Rs 25,000.

Since, he defaulted on paying the EMI, the telecallers made repeated calls to the contacts in the borrower’s phone.

These apps ask for access to contacts and photo gallery before loaning the amount and when the borrowers default on payment, they start sending messages to the contacts, a police official said.

Since the telecallers allegedly made more than 50 calls in half a day to the minister’s phone asking to tell the borrower to repay the loan, a police complaint was filed by the minister’s assistant.

A police team from Andhra reached the city on Friday and traced the calls to a call centre and detained four persons.