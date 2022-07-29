One killed, two injured as bikes collide on Walajabad road

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man died while two others were injured after two bikes rammed into each other on Walajabad-Vandalur road on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Vignesh of Cuddalore. On Thursday night, a bike was speeding on the Walajabad-Vandalur road. When nearing Vanjuvanchery near Padappai, another bike tried to cross the road and the smash left three people with severe injuries. The onlookers informed the ambulance and the police who found that one of them had already died on the spot. The other two were rushed to the Chromepet GH. The Manimangalam police sent the body for post-mortem. They said the victim was staying in Arambakkam village in Kancheepuram and working in a private firm in Oragadam. The police have registered a case and are inquiring.